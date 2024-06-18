Karimganj Orders Closure Of Educational Institutes Amid Floods

All educational institutions in the Karimganj district of Assam will remain closed on June 19 and 20 amid worsening flood conditions due to incessant rainfall across the state, district authorities announced on Tuesday.
Educational institutes including both government-aided and private in the district have been ordered to remain closed for two days as the situation continues to remain grim amid excessive flooding.
The Karimganj district commissioner, Mridul Kumar Yadav issued the order today in light of the conditions. Additionally, any examinations scheduled on the said dates will now be postponed to a later date.
Incessant rains over the last few days has caused excessive waterlogging and floodwaters have entered various school and college campuses.
As such, keeping in view the safety of the children and other stakeholders, the district authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutes across the district for the upcoming two days.