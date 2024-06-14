Karimganj Police Foil Clandestine Currency Exchange Operation, 7 Apprehended

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the Manager and a staff member from Canara Bank - Hailakandi Branch brought Rs. 50 lakh in Rs. 500 denomination to exchange with Rs. 2000 notes. The detained individuals confessed to their involvement in the exchange deal with nefarious intent, admitting that the Canara Bank Manager and staff planned to profit 25% per Rs. 100 by exchanging Rs. 500 notes for Rs. 2000 notes.