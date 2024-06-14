Karimganj Police Foil Clandestine Currency Exchange Operation, 7 Apprehended

Late last night, Karimganj police thwarted a clandestine currency exchange operation involving large quantities of Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000 denomination at Ratabari Bazar. Information received indicated that individuals from outside the district planned to exchange Rs. 2000 notes for Rs. 500 notes.
An operation was launched to apprehend the suspects and uncover the true motives behind the exchange, especially since the Government of India has suspended such exchanges. During the operation, seven individuals traveling in two vehicles were successfully apprehended.
A substantial cash amount of Rs. 50 lakh in Rs. 500 denomination was seized from an Alto car. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as the Branch Manager of Canara Bank - Hailakandi Branch, another staff member, and a driver. The remaining four individuals were found in a Bolero vehicle. A Wagon R vehicle, carrying three individuals allegedly transporting Rs. 2000 notes, managed to escape from the scene.
Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the Manager and a staff member from Canara Bank - Hailakandi Branch brought Rs. 50 lakh in Rs. 500 denomination to exchange with Rs. 2000 notes. The detained individuals confessed to their involvement in the exchange deal with nefarious intent, admitting that the Canara Bank Manager and staff planned to profit 25% per Rs. 100 by exchanging Rs. 500 notes for Rs. 2000 notes.
The individuals apprehended with the Bolero vehicle were identified as Rakibul Hassan from Barpeta District, Dipjyoti Bezbaruah from Nalbari, Anwar Hussain Laskar from Hailakandi, and Mohammad Shariful Alam Khan. Legal action has been initiated against the suspects.