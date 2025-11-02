Karimganj Police Nab Two in Ratabari with Firearm and Fake Currency

In Karimganj's Jalalabad market area, police apprehended two men from Nilambazar with a country-made pistol and fake currency.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a late-night operation in Jalalabad market in Ratabari, during which the two suspects were detained.

Upon inspection, a 9mm country-made pistol and fake notes worth 48,000 were recovered, hidden under the seat of their motorcycle. Police sources said that one live round was also found loaded in the weapon.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abidur Rahman (28) and Anowar Hussain (29), both residents of Taltala village under Nilambazar police station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo may be linked to a counterfeit currency and illegal arms supply network.

Police are now probing whether the accused had come to Jalalabad to distribute the fake notes or to collect them from another source.

Police interrogation of the arrested duo is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the racket.

Also Read: Massive Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj