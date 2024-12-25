Massive Drug Bust: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj

Assam Police have made significant progress in their fight against drug trafficking with the seizure of large quantities of narcotics worth a market value of approximately Rs 45 crore in Karimganj district.

According to reports, a total of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets were seized during a source-backed anti-narcotics operation conducted by Sribhumi Police in the Hathikhira area. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted a truck coming from a neighboring state, leading to the recovery of the contraband weighing over 16 kilograms. One individual was arrested, and further investigations are underway, authorities confirmed.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to commend the operation, stating: "In a source backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by @sribhumipolice in Hathikhira area, a truck coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 1.5 lakh YABA tablets weighing over 16kgs. One person has been arrested in this regard and further investigation is on. Good job @assampolice ! Let us continue to break the nexus of drugs in the State."

Earlier, in another operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin on Saturday night in Silchar.

The joint operation, led by STF Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, took place on Silcoorie Road, resulting in the arrest of Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai in the Cachar district. He was allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

“We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar from Sonai while he was transporting narcotics. We recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from his possession,” Dr. Mahanta said. He further noted that the seized drugs have an estimated market value of Rs 20 crore.

