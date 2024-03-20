Karimganj's Political Tides: Congress Cadres Embrace BJP Ahead of LS Polls

Karimganj witnesses a notable surge in political activity as a considerable number of Congress workers, including those affiliated with former MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, have formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of State Minister Pijush Hazarika.
The enthusiastic participation of thousands of attendees in the rally, held at the Karimganj District Library Auditorium, underscored the growing momentum behind the BJP in the region. Noteworthy is the significant turnout of workers from Karimganj Municipality who have pledged allegiance to the BJP, resulting in the municipality now being free from Congress influence.
Reflecting on the turnout and the influx of Congress workers, Minister Piyush Hazarika expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received by the BJP. He emphasized the party's commitment to the development of the region and its people.
The shift in political allegiance is seen as a strategic move by the Congress workers to align themselves with the BJP, evident in their enthusiastic participation in the rally. The decision to join the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections signifies a shift in the political landscape of Karimganj, with the BJP poised to gain significant traction in the region.
“The recent wave of Congress leaders and workers joining the BJP has led to a surge in voter confidence, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 additional votes expected to be garnered for the BJP. This transition from the Congress to the BJP fold is perceived as a significant political development in Karimganj, as communities from diverse backgrounds continue to express their support for the BJP,” Minister Pijush Hazarika told the media today.
With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the political dynamics in Karimganj are undergoing a transformative phase, setting the stage for an intriguing electoral contest in the region.