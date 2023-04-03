Lat Mandal Arrested on Graft Charges in Assam’s Karimganj

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Karimganj on Monday.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Joyshab Hussain Laskar posted at the Office of the Circle Officer in Badarpur area of Karimganj.
Laskar was caught red-handed while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.
On the official twitter handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.”
On March 31, the vigilance cell arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting bribe in Kamrup district.
The Lat Mandal was identified as Gitanjali Deka posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup.
Deka was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting Rs 5000 from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at the O/O Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.”