Lat Mandal Arrested on Graft Charges in Assam’s Karimganj

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Karimganj on Monday.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Joyshab Hussain Laskar posted at the Office of the Circle Officer in Badarpur area of Karimganj.

Laskar was caught red-handed while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.

On the official twitter handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.”