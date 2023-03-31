Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Kamrup

In yet another incident, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Friday arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting bribe in Kamrup district.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Gitanjali Deka. She was posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup.

Deka was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting Rs 5000 from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at the O/O Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.”