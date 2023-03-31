Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Kamrup

In yet another incident, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Friday arrested a Lat Mandal for accepting bribe in Kamrup district.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Gitanjali Deka. She was posted at the office of the circle officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup.
Deka was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell while accepting Rs 5000 from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap at the O/O Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Kamrup and apprehended Smti Gitanjali Deka Das, Lat Mandal for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for issuing his land sale permission.”
On March 24, the Lat Mandal posted at the office of the circle officer of Sarupeta Revenue Circle in Barpeta district was arrested on bribery charges.
According to sources, the arrested employee named Naba Choudhury was arrested while he was accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant. He was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell at a restaurant in Bhawanipur.
Notably, the Assam Police has stepped up measures to nab government employees demanding bribe. In this regard the Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh has warned all employees that they would be dealt with strictly if caught accepting bribe in exchange for providing work.