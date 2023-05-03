Assam: LP School Students Die Due to Drowning in Karimganj

In a tragic incident, two lower primary school students died due to drowning while taking bath in a pond in Assam’s Karimganj district, reports emerged on Wednesday. The incident took place at Nayapathan area in the district.
The students after returning home from school, named 203 No. Nayapathan LPS in Badarpur, went to take a bath in a nearby pond where the minors died after they slipped and fell in the pond, sources informed.
The family members after they noticed that their children, identified as Rustara Begum (14) and Nazira Begum (10), haven’t returned home after several hours of them going to take a bath. They asked the nearby people if they had seen them around and later recovered their bodies at a secluded pond in a nearby village during the dark hours.
With the help of a local Village Defense Party (VDP), the incident was reported at Badarpur Police Station. The police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to Karinganj Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
On April 30, a nine-year-old boy went missing from a river in Assam’s Baksa.
The incident was reported in Beki River where the minor boy, identified as Tararul Sheikh, went missing.
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action, and a search operation was launched to locate the missing youth.