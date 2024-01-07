Mid-day Meal Cook Brutally Murdered by Brother-in-law at School in Assam

A female mid-day meal cook was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law inside the school premises at Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday.
The incident took place at No. 171 Vivekananda LP School at Kalinagar under Ramkrishna Nagar police station area.
The deceased has been identified as Mousumi Paul.
According to reports, the victim of the aforementioned school was speaking with the teacher when his notorious brother-in-law, Pinku Paul, barged inside the school premises and fatally stabbed her with a sharp weapon.
Teachers from the school entered the classroom and shut the door in dread.
The woman was transported to the Ramkrishna Nagar health centre after the perpetrator left the scene. Locals also gathered to the scene after hearing the screams of the school's teachers.
Meanwhile, due to her serious state, plans were made to transport the victim to Hailakandi Civil Hospital for further treatment. She died on the way, however.
As soon as the district police of Ramkrishna Nagar police station received the news, a team of officers arrived on the scene and began an inquiry.
Pinku Paul, the main suspect in the murder case, was apprehended, and the weapon used in the victim's murder was retrieved.