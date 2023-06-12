One Held With 780 Bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup In Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj

"The police team then seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup and apprehended one person", the police said.
In a major haul, Assam police seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district.

According to reports, a truck bearing registration number TR-01AT-1612 was intercepted by the police team at the Churaibari watch post on Sunday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam police apprehended three persons and seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs two crore from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jilani, Anaz and Abrar.

Acting on specific information, a team of Karimganj police intercepted a truck and during the search, they recovered a large quantity of cough syrup bottles hidden in the truck.

The truck was on its way from Uttar Pradesh to Agartala in Tripura, the police said.

