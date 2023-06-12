10 Killed, Several Injured After Wedding Bus Crashes in Australia’s New South Wales

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his "deepest sympathies" to the families of the people killed and injured.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy. For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.”

He also thanked first responders who rushed to the scene, and those continuing to assist and care for those affected by the tragedy.