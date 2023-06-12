10 Killed, Several Injured After Wedding Bus Crashes in Australia’s New South Wales

As many as 10 people were killed and 11 others were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a road in Australia's New South Wales, reports claimed on Monday.
According to reports, the incident occurred at the Hunter Valley region late on Sunday night, Australia-based The Sydney Morning Herald reported citing police.
Right after the incident occurred, rescue operations were conducted overnight on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta.
The police, in a statement said that 10 persons died and 10 were rushed to a hospital for treatment via helicopter and road. Meanwhile, a total of 18 passengers managed to survive the tragic incident being unhurt.
On the other hand, emergency services also reached the site just after being informed about the incident, sources said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his "deepest sympathies" to the families of the people killed and injured.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy. For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.”
He also thanked first responders who rushed to the scene, and those continuing to assist and care for those affected by the tragedy.