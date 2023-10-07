Partners & Brother of North Karimganj MLA Arrives at CM's SVC Office for Questioning

In relation to MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's involvement in the purchase of a tea estate in the Barak Valley region, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) questioned the former proprietor of the said tea estate Ashwini More, as well as the brother of North Karimganj MLA Kalyan Dey Purkayastha, here in Guwahati on Saturday.
It should be mentioned that both Ashwini More and Kalyan Dey Purkayastha are partners and have previously engaged in the purchase of a tea estate in Barak Valley.
Meanwhile, the tea estate's shareholders, Kishore Biswas, Pranabjeet Das, Alokesh Das, and Suman Dhar, were summoned for interrogation today by the CM's SVC.
Aside from the aforementioned individuals, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's accountant Ratul Dey has been called in for questioning.
Earlier, in the month of September this year, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) raided the office of the Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.
According to reports, the raid was conducted at Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's tea garden office.
A 10-member team from the CM's SVC searched the office this evening in response to claims that the legislator improperly acquired the tea garden property.