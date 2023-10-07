Partners & Brother of North Karimganj MLA Arrives at CM's SVC Office for Questioning

In relation to MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's involvement in the purchase of a tea estate in the Barak Valley region, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) questioned the former proprietor of the said tea estate Ashwini More, as well as the brother of North Karimganj MLA Kalyan Dey Purkayastha, here in Guwahati on Saturday.