Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Lakhs in Karimganj

Assam Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs. 10 lakhs in Karimganj district on Saturday night.

According to sources, the police received information regarding the yaba tablets and carried out an operation in Badarpur area of Karimganj.

During the operation, the police was successfully able to seize a bag full of yaba tablets.

A notorious drug peddler, identified as Dilawar Hussain, fled the scene after being aware of the police.

The bag contained as many as 110 packets filled with yaba tablets.

The market value of the seized tablets is suspected to around Rs. 10 lakhs.

Badarpur in Karimganj district is increasingly becoming a corridor for drugs smuggling.

Yesterday, as many as 600 yaba tablets were seized in South Salmara district.

According to reports, a joint operation was conducted by Border Security Force (BSF) and Guwahati Frontier against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking when the yaba tablets were seized at Assam-Bangladesh international border.

One narcotic smuggler was also apprehended from a village in the district in connection with the seizure.

The market value of the seized yaba tablets was suspected to be Rs. 3,00,000.

The officials informed that the tablets were to be smuggled to Bangladesh when it was seized.

The officials then handed over the apprehended drug dealer and seized items to the police.