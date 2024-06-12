Senior District Administrative Assistant Arrested for Bribery in Assam’s Cachar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Wednesday arrested one Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee, a Senior District Administrative Assistant at the office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, for accepting a bribe.
The arrest followed a complaint received by the Directorate alleging that Bhattacharjee had demanded a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant in connection with a land-related matter. Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for legal action.
A trap was set by a team from the Directorate in the office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar. Bhattacharjee was caught red-handed as he accepted the bribe from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station on June 12, 2024, under ACB PS Case No. 47/2024, invoking Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Following sufficient evidence against Bhattacharjee, he has been arrested, and legal follow-up action is underway.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption reaffirmed its commitment to taking stringent action against corruption and urged the public to report any such incidents.