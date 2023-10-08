Youth Congress Activist Sustains Stab Injuries in Scuffle with ABVP Members in Karimganj

A youth Congress activist was allegedly attacked by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members while going back home from "Youth Jodo Yatra" in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.
The victim was also robbed of Rs 27,000 by the ABVP members.
Following the incident, the victim identified Joy Prakash Das has submitted an FIR to the officer in charge of the Karimganj Police Station seeking justice and immediate action against the culprits.
In a complaint letter to the Karimganj Police Station, the victim said, “Tanish Dev, Rahul Roy and Soumitra along with others have tried to kill me because I have submitted a memorandum to the Karimganj Superintendent of Police for justice of Pantu Malakar, who was earlier attacked by them on September 27, 2023 in the premises of Karimganj College. They have also looted Rs 27,000 from me which I have taken from my elder brother Karan Das Purkayastha, a resident of Charbazar in Karimganj town.”
According to Congress party sources, Joy sustained multiple stab injuries all over his body.
No arrests have been made so far, it said in a statement.