Assam: Youths Held with Pistol During Operation in Karimganj

At least three youths have been arrested with one .32mm pistol during an operation in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.
Acting on a tip, an operation led by Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, Samser Kalowar, was carried out at Naka checking in Alekargool area where they intercepted a scooter carrying three persons and apprehended them with the pistol, police informed.
The police apprehended the three youths, identified as Mumim Uddin, Mohammed Ibrahim and Jainal Ahmed, and seized the pistol and scooter on which they were riding.
The police informed that during the initial interrogation they revealed that the pistol was bought from Dimapur in Nagaland and had plans to sell them in Assam.
Interacting with the media, a police official said, “We had received information regarding illegal factory made pistol and according a police team led by OC carried out an operation at Naka checking. The team saw three youths coming on a scooter. The team then intercepted them and found one .32mm pistol from their possession. We have also seized the scooter on which they riding.”
“As per initial information received during interrogation, they confessed that they had bought the pistol from Dimapur and were planning to sell them here,” he added.