Kati Bihu Celebrated District Agriculture Office In Karbi Anglong

Kati Bihu, also known as Kangali Bihu, is observed on the last day of Ashwin month in the Assamese calendar, which usually falls in October. This festival is closely associated with agriculture and primarily focuses on praying for a bountiful harvest during the upcoming winter season. Farmers light traditional lamps, known as "sakis," and place them in paddy fields to ward off pests and evil spirits that might harm their crops. The lighting of earthen lamps and bonfires also symbolizes hope, prosperity, and the dispelling of darkness.