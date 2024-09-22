Kaziranga National Park Takes Center Stage on World Rhino Day

Today marks World Rhino Day, an observance initiated in 2010 to raise awareness about rhino conservation efforts globally. Assam, renowned for its rich history in rhino conservation, is once again in the spotlight, particularly with the significant presence of the greater one-horned rhino in Kaziranga National Park.
The celebration underscores Assam's successful conservation initiatives, with evidence of rhinos dating back to British rule. Local communities surrounding Kaziranga play a vital role in these efforts, and park authorities have expressed gratitude for their support.
In a grand show of solidarity, a procession featuring a replica of a rhino is traversing 1,300 square kilometers across five adjacent districts: Dhansirimukh of Bokakhat, Biswanath Division, and Laokhowa Burhachapori. This event aims to foster awareness about the importance of rhinos among local residents.
From 3 PM onwards, the centenary celebration of Kahora will take place, attended by state Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta, and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.
Recent census data from 2022 reported 2,613 rhinos in Kaziranga, with projections suggesting the population could exceed 3,000 in the coming years. Remarkably, 80% of the country’s greater one-horned rhino population resides within Kaziranga.
In a powerful statement against poaching, conservation efforts in Assam recently involved the destruction of a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns, signaling a strong commitment to zero tolerance for wildlife crime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the significance of World Rhino Day on Twitter, emphasizing the need to protect this iconic species. He praised the conservation efforts over the years and encouraged everyone to visit Kaziranga, reflecting on his own memorable visit to the park.
As Assam celebrates World Rhino Day, the commitment to safeguarding this majestic species remains stronger than ever, highlighting the collaborative efforts of government, local communities, and conservationists alike.