Kaziranga Central Range at Kohora Opens for Jeep and Elephant Safaris

The Central Range of Kaziranga National Park at Kohora opened to tourists today. Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary formally inaugurated the park by cutting a ceremonial ribbon at the entrance gate of the Kohora forest area. From now on, visitors can explore the park’s beauty via jeep and elephant safaris.

The opening ceremony was attended by local legislators and ministers, including Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Darsing Ronghang. Earlier, only select sections of the park—Bagori Range, Burapahar Range, and Agoratoli Range—had been accessible to tourists.

Kaziranga remains one of the state’s major wildlife attractions and is known as a habitat for the Big Five. From the main gate at Kohora, tourists can now embark on jeep safaris through Daphlang to Barunati. Departmental elephant safaris will also be available for foreign visitors starting today.

Minister Patowary highlighted that with the expected increase in tourist arrivals, more visitors are likely to explore the park this season. The event also paid tribute to legendary Assamese musicians Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika.

