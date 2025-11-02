Kaziranga Rhino Run Flags Off with ‘Jai Zubeen Da’ Cheers

The Kaziranga National Park echoed with cheers and chants of “Joi Zubeen da” this morning as the much-anticipated Kaziranga Rhino Run marathon was flagged off at Mihimukh.

Organised jointly by the Kaziranga National Park authorities and the WTRP, the event drew participation from over 300 runners representing Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and several other states.

The marathon, themed around Assam’s pride — the one-horned rhinoceros— aimed to promote global awareness about rhino conservation and to reaffirm Kaziranga’s place as a symbol of wildlife protection.

Officials said the event also coincides with the formal reopening of the park’s Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari for tourists at the Kohora range, marking the beginning of the 2025–26 tourism season.

The morning atmosphere was charged with emotion and enthusiasm as runners, wildlife enthusiasts, and local residents came together to celebrate Assam’s natural heritage.

Also Read: Kaziranga Rhino Run Postponed Following Demise of Zubeen Garg