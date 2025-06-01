Kaziranga CWRC Gears Up for Wildlife Rescue Amid Rising Flood Threat in Assam

As Assam braces for the annual flood season, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities have ramped up preparations to protect and rescue wildlife. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), located near the park, is at the forefront of these efforts, fully equipped to respond to flood-related emergencies.

Having successfully treated and released over 4,500 wild animals in past years, the CWRC is now on high alert for the upcoming flood season. Teams of veterinarians, animal keepers, and volunteers—numbering between 30 to 40—are ready to conduct rescue and rehabilitation operations. Notably, veterinarians from various parts of Assam and across India will be mobilized to support the initiative during peak flood conditions.

“CWRC will operate through four dedicated units to provide timely and effective care to injured animals,” said Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, a senior veterinarian at the centre. Medical services will also be extended through three temporary camps set up in strategic locations to ensure quick access to affected wildlife.

To enhance preparedness, CWRC will soon conduct a mock drill in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The centre has also stocked up on essential medicines and prepared 40 animal rescue boxes for rapid deployment.

In addition to on-ground measures, the CWRC has launched awareness campaigns in nearby villages to educate locals on how to respond to wildlife movements during floods. One pressing concern during this time is the threat posed by domestic dogs, which often attack displaced deer and other wildlife seeking higher ground. Residents have been urged to keep their dogs restrained during the flood season to avoid such incidents.

