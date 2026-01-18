Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Faces Political Pushback from Assam Congress

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Kaziranga elevated corridor in Kaliabor shortly, the project has run into political resistance, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi openly opposing the initiative.

Gogoi’s stance has triggered sharp reactions, especially as the opposition comes at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching. Many have viewed the Congress leader’s comments as an attempt to turn major development projects in Assam into electoral issues, sparking debate and criticism among sections of the public.

The elevated corridor project, aimed at ensuring safe wildlife movement through the Kaziranga National Park stretch of National Highway 37, has been a flagship infrastructure initiative of the Centre and the state government. However, Gogoi has questioned the alignment and design of the corridor, demanding changes and opposing its construction through the Jakhalabandha route.

Notably, Gogoi’s opposition is not limited to the Kaziranga project alone. He has also raised objections to several other major development initiatives, including the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing unit in Jagiroad and the proposed ring road project involving flyovers in Guwahati. According to Gogoi, such projects do not bring tangible welfare benefits to the common people.

With barely three months left before the elections, political observers believe the Congress now faces the challenge of reshaping public perception. Whether the party can convincingly question the intent and impact of the BJP’s development agenda, and present itself as a credible alternative, remains to be seen.

