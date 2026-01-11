“People of Assam Know Who’s Manipulating Votes”: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday inaugurated a public campaign titled “Save Soil, Save Nation”, aimed at uniting the people of Assam to protect the state’s land, culture, and heritage. Addressing the gathering, Gogoi said the campaign seeks to build a “new Assam”.

Speaking on various issues, Gogoi did not hold back criticism of the BJP-led state government. On the controversy surrounding alleged Pakistan links, he dismissed the Chief Minister’s remarks, saying, “People have understood that the CM’s statements lack credibility.”

"The people of Assam have learned where the Chief Minister’s family has bought land. Are we giving taxes to the government for these kinds of activities?" He further stated.

Gogoi also criticized the Chief Minister’s handling of past governments’ shortcomings. “Is the CM trying to cover his own corruption by pointing fingers at earlier administrations?” he asked.

The Congress leader emphasized that when his party comes to power, land acquired under the names of families and associates of politicians will be returned to the people.

In addition, referencing social media posts by Congress spokesperson Pijush Hazarika, Gogoi highlighted the differences between Assam’s economy and other states like Karnataka, saying attempts to deflect blame are transparent. He noted, “Assamese people are proud and aware. They know who is trying to manipulate votes and hide failures.”

