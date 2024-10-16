Kaziranga Flutters to Glory: 446 Butterfly Species Documented,18 New to India

The Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024 is expected to significantly raise awareness about the importance of butterfly conservation in Kaziranga. By showcasing the rich diversity of butterfly species in the region, the event encourages further research, monitoring, and habitat protection efforts. The conservation of butterflies is set to become a priority in Kaziranga, alongside the protection of its iconic "Big Five" species – the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer.