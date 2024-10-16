Kaziranga Flutters to Glory: 446 Butterfly Species Documented,18 New to India

In a remarkable discovery, over 446 butterfly species have been documented in Kaziranga National Park, making it the second-highest in India after Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh. This achievement is the result of years of dedicated research by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young lepidopterist native to Kaziranga.
The Chief Minister of Assam's Office congratulated Dr. Gogoi on social media today, stating:
“Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young lepidopterist from Kaziranga, has documented over 446 butterfly species, the second-highest in the country after Namdapha."
The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his best wishes to Dr. Gogoi for his remarkable contributions, which include 18 new records for India, such as the Burmese Threering, Glassy Cerulean, Dark-bordered Hedge Blue, and Andaman Yellow Banded Flat, further enriching India's biodiversity research."
This significant butterfly documentation was also a key topic at the first-ever "Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024," held from September 27 to 29, 2024, which attracted about 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India.
Participants included representatives from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cotton University, various Assam colleges, the Maharashtra Forest Department, the Corbett Foundation, and notable members of the North East Butterflies group.
The event featured engaging sessions on butterfly conservation, with a standout presentation by Gaurab Nandi Das from the Czech Republic on the "Taxonomy of Butterflies," offering detailed insights that captivated the audience. Participants also engaged in butterfly observation across the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape, focusing on the Panbari Reserve Forest, home to a rich variety of butterfly species. A total of 85 butterfly species were observed during the event.
A key highlight of the meet was the launch of a new pictorial guidebook authored by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi. The book records 446 butterfly species from Kaziranga, including 18 newly recorded species for India: the Burmese Threering, Glassy Cerulean, Dark-bordered Hedge Blue, Andaman Yellow Banded Flat, Ferrar’s Cerulean, Great Red-vein Lancer, Peacock Oakblue, Singled-lined Flash, Yellow-tailed Awlking, White Palm Bob, Dark-dusted Palm Dart, Clavate Banded Demon, Pale-marked Ace, Yellow Onyx, Long-winged Hedge Blue, Ace sp, Hill Ace, and Dwarf Banded Demon.
Dr. Gogoi, who has been studying butterflies in the region since 2007, noted that Kaziranga now ranks second in butterfly species diversity among India’s protected areas, just behind Namdapha National Park. This is particularly notable given Kaziranga's location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high butterfly diversity even more extraordinary.
The Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024 is expected to significantly raise awareness about the importance of butterfly conservation in Kaziranga. By showcasing the rich diversity of butterfly species in the region, the event encourages further research, monitoring, and habitat protection efforts. The conservation of butterflies is set to become a priority in Kaziranga, alongside the protection of its iconic "Big Five" species – the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer.