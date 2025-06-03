Kaziranga Hit by First Wave of Flood; 53 Forest Camps Submerged

Assam's Kaziranga National Park has come under the grip of the season's first wave of floods, severely impacting its biodiversity and infrastructure.

According to official reports, as of now, 53 out of the park’s 233 forest camps have been inundated, disrupting regular patrols and wildlife management operations. The floodwaters have begun affecting various ranges of the park unevenly. While water levels have somewhat receded in the Kohora and Bagori ranges, the flood situation is worsening in the Burapahar and Agoratoli forest ranges.

In the Biswanath forest division, three deer have been successfully rescued. However, two others tragically drowned while attempting to escape the rising waters. With flood levels continuing to rise, animals in areas such as Haldhibari and Malani have begun migrating towards the nearby Karbi Hills for safety.

Meanwhile, Kaziranga Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh stated that, so far, no elephants or other major wildlife species have taken shelter in the Karbi Hills. He added that the department's elephants have been kept at elevated and safe locations within the park itself. If the water level continues to rise, the elephants will be moved to higher ground outside the park, particularly in the Karbi Hills.

To ensure safety and mobility, country boats have been deployed in each forest camp. The park authority is also on high alert to prevent poaching, which typically increases during floods. Thermal drone cameras are being used to monitor nocturnal activity and safeguard the park’s vulnerable wildlife population during this critical period.

