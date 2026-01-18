“Kaziranga Is the Soul of Assam,” Says PM Modi at Elevated Corridor Bhoomi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project at Kaliabor in Assam, marking a major step towards improving connectivity while protecting the fragile ecosystem of the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.

Addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister described Kaziranga as more than just a national park, calling it “the soul of Assam” and a priceless treasure of India’s biodiversity. He said protecting Kaziranga is not only about conservation but also about securing Assam’s future and the livelihoods of the coming generations.

The Prime Minister said the elevated corridor project, worth over Rs 6,950 crore, reflects India’s commitment to balancing development with nature. “For a long time, people believed that progress and nature could not go together. Today, India is showing the world that development and conservation can move forward side by side,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the project, PM Modi said the corridor would ensure smooth traffic movement while allowing wildlife such as rhinos, elephants and tigers to move freely underneath. He added that the project would also improve connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and reduce travel time on one of the busiest stretches of highway in the state.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Kaziranga’s growing role in boosting local livelihoods. He noted that tourism in the region has increased steadily in recent years, creating employment opportunities for local youth through homestays, guide services, transport, handicrafts and small businesses. “When nature is protected, opportunities also grow,” he said.

Recalling his earlier visit to Kaziranga, PM Modi said the time he spent at the national park, including an elephant safari, remains one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He expressed his deep emotional connection with Assam and praised the state for its rich culture, bravery and talent.

PM Modi also lauded Assam’s success in stopping rhino poaching, stating that not a single case was reported in 2025. He credited strong political will, better security measures and the efforts of the people of Assam for this achievement.

On connectivity, the Prime Minister said the Northeast is no longer distant from development or from Delhi. He announced the launch of three new train services from Assam, including the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Guwahati and Kolkata and two Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Assam with northern India. He said improved rail connectivity would benefit traders, students, workers and common passengers alike.

“The Northeast is no longer on the margins of development. It is now closer to the heart of the nation,” PM Modi said, adding that Assam’s progress will drive the growth of the entire region.

Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries, were present at the programme.

