PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Flag Off New Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam entered its second day Today, with the Prime Minister set to announce and inaugurate several major development projects worth thousands of crores for the state.

The Prime Minister will shortly leave for Kaliabor, where he will take part in key programmes aimed at boosting infrastructure and connectivity in Assam.

One of the highlights of the day will be the foundation stone-laying ceremony for an elevated corridor project on National Highway 37 passing through Kaziranga National Park. The nearly 35-kilometre-long elevated corridor, built at a cost of around Rs 6,957 crore, is expected to help protect wildlife by allowing animals to move safely beneath the highway while improving road connectivity.

The project is being seen as a major step towards balancing development with environmental conservation in the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga region.

In another significant announcement, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, aimed at improving rail connectivity in Assam and the wider Northeast.

The introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express is expected to strengthen links between the Northeast and other parts of the country and give a fresh boost to railway travel in the region.

