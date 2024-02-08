Kaziranga National Park: A Rising Tourist Haven with New Tea Tourism Initiative

Kaziranga National Park, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, experiencing a significant upsurge in tourism, particularly during the time of holidays.
Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.
Starting in February, Kaziranga will introduce tea tourism, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region's tea culture. This new initiative aims to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.
Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of the innovative initiatives like Kazir Ronghangpi Tales, Cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari & Boat Safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, has captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination.
The tourist flow was affected during the last two pandemic years. In the tourist year 2021-22, 2,55,676 visitors visited the park and the estimated revenue generated was around Rs.5,49,78,055.00. In the tourist year 2022-23, 3,26,924 visitors visited the park and the estimated revenue generated was around Rs.7,76,07,566.00.
In the present tourist year 2023-24, the Central and Western Ranges were opened for tourists in mid-October and the other two ranges were opened in late November. Around 1,79,573 visitors have already visited the park till date & the estimated revenue earned is around Rs. 4,58,77,639.00.
Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.