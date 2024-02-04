Rhino Attack in Kaziranga's Bagori Range Injures 2 Forest Officials

Two forest officials sustained injuries after a rhino attacked them at the Kaziranga National Park on Sunday, reports emerged.
The incident reportedly occurred near the Borakota forest camp at the Bagori Forest Range.
The two forest officials have been identified as Tanuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika, reports said. The duo have been admitted at the Jakhalabandha Hospital for treatment.
Last month, in an incident in Sukhani Village of Difloo Pathar in Golaghat district, a man identified as Lomboram Borah sustained serious injuries in a rhino attack.
The victim was attacked while on his way to the fields to herd his cow. Urgent medical attention is underway as the community rallies in support.