Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to Close for Tourists on May 31

The Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, has announced the closure of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, for tourists from May 31, 2024. This decision marks the conclusion of the tourist season 2023-24.
Earlier, it was notified that both Elephant and Jeep Safaris for visitors in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve would remain closed for the tourist season 2023-24 from May 1 and May 16, respectively. This was due to inclement weather and challenging road conditions inside the National Park, prioritizing visitor safety.
However, in a recent notification, the Divisional Forest Officer has extended the Jeep Safari in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve up to May 31, 2024, providing tourists with additional opportunities to explore the park's natural beauty and wildlife. It is important to note that the Elephant Safari is already closed for the current tourist season.