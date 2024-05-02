Orang National Park in Assam to Close for Tourists From May 15

The Orang National Park in Assam will remain closed for tourists from May 15, considering the importance of visitor safety and environmental conversation.
According to the announcement made by the national park authorities, the jeep Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari for visitors and tourists will remain closed from May 15. This decision coincides with the conclusion of the tourist season, as customary for wildlife reserves in Assam.
The Divisional Forest Officer Mangaldai Wildlife Division said, “The Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari for visitors/tourists in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve shall remain closed with effect from May 15, 2024 for the tourist season 2024-25 until further notice.”
Notably, earlier, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authorities declared that the elephant safari in the national park will remain closed for visitors and tourists from May 1 and the Jeep safari from May 16.
It may be mentioned that, the tourist season for all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries typically commences in October and concludes in mid-May of the subsequent year.