Kaziranga National Park Collected Over Rs 6 Cr Revenue During 2021-22

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) have received a tourist footfall of a little over 2.75 lakh generating over Rs.6 crore revenue during 2021-2022, an all-time record collection.

Informing the same, KNP&TR director, Jatin Sharma said that altogether 2,75,835 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Park famous for one horned rhinos for the period October 2021 to May 2022.

With this, an all-time record revenue of Rs 6,39,23,389 was collected, he said.

“In 2020-2021 the park received 1,67,644 tourists with total revenue garnered being Rs.3,60,00,611. In the year 2019-2020, a total of 1,42,859 tourists visited the park, generating a revenue of Rs.4,20,63,541,” an official press communique stated.

During the period 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the tourist flow was greatly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it further state.

