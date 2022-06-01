Assam

Kaziranga National Park Collected Over Rs 6 Cr Revenue During 2021-22

Informing the same, KNP&TR director, Jatin Sharma said that altogether 2,75,835 tourists visited the UNESCO World Heritage Park famous for one horned rhinos for the period October 2021 to May 2022.
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) have received a tourist footfall of a little over 2.75 lakh generating over Rs.6 crore revenue during 2021-2022, an all-time record collection.

With this, an all-time record revenue of Rs 6,39,23,389 was collected, he said.

“In 2020-2021 the park received 1,67,644 tourists with total revenue garnered being Rs.3,60,00,611. In the year 2019-2020, a total of 1,42,859 tourists visited the park, generating a revenue of Rs.4,20,63,541,” an official press communique stated.

During the period 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the tourist flow was greatly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it further state.

Assam
Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

