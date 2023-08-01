Kaziranga National Park: The Struggle With Record-Keeping and Systematic Monitoring

Inadequate reporting: Another major issue contributing to the failing record-keeping is the underreporting and incomplete documentation of poaching incidents. Many incidents go unreported due to fear of reprisals from poachers, lack of awareness among local communities, or mistrust in the park's authorities. Furthermore, insufficient documentation of incidents hampers the investigation process, making it difficult to build strong cases against poachers and their networks.

For example, in early 2023, an incident at the park further exemplifies the need for improved record-keeping and systematic monitoring. Forest officials discovered the lifeless body of a female rhinoceros, poached for its valuable horn. The lack of precise records made it challenging for officials to determine whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger poaching trend.

The absence of a systematic continuous monitoring system delayed the response to this tragic event. By the time rangers reached the crime scene, vital evidence had already been tampered with by scavengers, making it difficult to identify the poachers responsible for this heinous act.