Kaziranga National Park Partially Reopens for Tourists from Today

World heritage site Kaziranga National Park of Assam has been formally opened for tourists for this season on Sunday.

The forest authorities however said that the park will be opened partially only for jeep safaris in two ranges of Kaziranga or Kohora and Western or Bagori range.

The decision to partially open the park for tourists has been taken in view of the present road conditions due to inclement weather, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Ramesh Gogoi said.

The tourists will currently be allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga tower under Western Range and from Mihimukh via Daflang tower to Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range until further notification, Mr. Gogoi added.