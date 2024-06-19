Kaziranga National Park Sees New Herpetofauna Discoveries in Rapid Survey
With the arrival of the monsoon season, Kaziranga National Park comes alive with the nocturnal calls of frogs, a key component of the park's diverse herpetofauna. These reptiles and amphibians, although under-studied, play a critical role as environmental indicators, pest controllers, and sources of food and recreation. A recent rapid survey conducted from June 14 to 17, 2024, has yielded encouraging results, including the first recorded sighting of the Striped Caecilian (Ichthyophis spp.).
Significant Findings and Species Records
The Striped Caecilian, a limbless amphibian that spends most of its life burrowed under soil, was among the notable discoveries. As ancient species, caecilians provide critical insights into evolution and intercontinental speciation. Kaziranga's diverse ecosystem, encompassing 1307.49 sq. km of flood plains, wetlands, grasslands, and hill tracks, offers an ideal habitat for such species. Prior to this survey, Kaziranga was already known to host 24 species of amphibians and 74 species of reptiles, with 21 out of India's 29 tortoise and freshwater turtle species recorded in the park—the highest number in the country.
Herpetofauna Experts and Conservation Efforts
The survey was supported by renowned herpetofauna experts including Dr. Saibal Sengupta (Assam Don Bosco University), Dr. Abhijit Das (Wildlife Institute of India), Dr. Rajeev Basumatary and Dr. Samrat Sengupta (D.R. College, Golaghat), Dr. Jaydev Mandal (Madhab Choudhury College, Barpeta), Dr. Jayaditya Purkayastha (Help Earth), Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy (Aaranyak), and Sushmita Kar (Turtle Survival Alliance-Foundation). Their collective efforts not only documented new species but also emphasized the importance of herpetofauna conservation.
Training and Sensitization Program
In conjunction with the survey, a training and sensitization program was held to enhance the skills and knowledge of forest personnel in herpetofauna identification and conservation. This program aimed at ensuring better management and protection of these vital species, featured hands-on training, field surveys, and discussions on snake rescue and prevention of snake bites during monsoon patrols. Additionally, a photographic checklist of Kaziranga's reptiles and amphibians was released, further contributing to the understanding and appreciation of the park's biodiversity.
Social Media Highlight and Public Awareness
The Chief Minister of Assam’s office celebrated the survey's success on social media, captioning it, "Amazing Kaziranga, awesome Assam—some unique species of herpetofauna recorded recently." This post highlights the importance of Kaziranga's rich biodiversity and the ongoing efforts to protect it.
Noteworthy Species Highlighted in the Survey
Striped Caecilian (Ichthyophis spp.): A newly recorded limbless amphibian.
Reed Frog: Unique to grassland ecosystems.
Kaziranga Bent-toed Gecko: Endemic to the region.
King Cobra: The largest venomous snake in India.
Black Softshell Turtle: Rare and endangered.