Kaziranga National Park Sees New Herpetofauna Discoveries in Rapid Survey

Significant Findings and Species Records

The Striped Caecilian, a limbless amphibian that spends most of its life burrowed under soil, was among the notable discoveries. As ancient species, caecilians provide critical insights into evolution and intercontinental speciation. Kaziranga's diverse ecosystem, encompassing 1307.49 sq. km of flood plains, wetlands, grasslands, and hill tracks, offers an ideal habitat for such species. Prior to this survey, Kaziranga was already known to host 24 species of amphibians and 74 species of reptiles, with 21 out of India's 29 tortoise and freshwater turtle species recorded in the park—the highest number in the country.