Kaziranga National Park Welcomes Visitors with Expanded Safari Options

During the inauguration of the elephant safari in Kohora, Assam Minister Atul Bora remarked, “This morning, amidst the lush beauty of Kaziranga, I experienced immense joy while taking an elephant safari with visitors from around the world. I was thrilled to witness the park's renowned wildlife, including the famous one-horned rhinoceros, deer, and wild buffalo.” He further encouraged everyone to visit Kaziranga, highlighting the park's unparalleled beauty and the memories it offers.