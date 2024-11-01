Kaziranga National Park Welcomes Visitors with Expanded Safari Options

Kaziranga National Park has officially opened several new wildlife experiences for visitors, starting today. The Elephant Safari in the Central Range, Kohora, is now available, along with the elephant safari in the Western Range, Bagori, where guests can enjoy close encounters with wildlife under the guidance of trained elephants.
Additionally, the majestic elephant safari in the Burapahar Range has also opened, offering another opportunity to explore the park’s diverse ecosystem. Visitors can now embark on an unforgettable journey through nature's paradise.
Kaziranga National Park has introduced a new cycling route in the Agaratoli Range, allowing adventure seekers to explore the wilderness on two wheels. This route promises scenic trails and opportunities for wildlife sightings.
The Gypsy Safari in the Eastern Range, Agoratoli, has adjusted its schedule to open at 7 AM, providing bird watchers an early start to catch the dawn chorus and rare bird sightings.
During the inauguration of the elephant safari in Kohora, Assam Minister Atul Bora remarked, “This morning, amidst the lush beauty of Kaziranga, I experienced immense joy while taking an elephant safari with visitors from around the world. I was thrilled to witness the park's renowned wildlife, including the famous one-horned rhinoceros, deer, and wild buffalo.” He further encouraged everyone to visit Kaziranga, highlighting the park's unparalleled beauty and the memories it offers.
The event was attended by key officials, including Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, alongside other distinguished guests and forest department officials.