Kaziranga Orchid Park Blooms with Record Visitors in March 2025

Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park has set a new record in tourist footfall, witnessing the highest number of visitors in March 2025. This surpasses the previous record set in 2022, according to the park’s Chairman and Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Speaking about this, he said, “This year, the park is also experiencing an exceptional bloom of orchids, with over 500 species currently flowering out of the more than 2,000 wild orchid species preserved there. Among them are some of the rarest orchids, blooming in full glory.”

“Adding to the attraction, the park has become a temporary haven for rare bird species arriving from across India, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness both flora and fauna”, he added.

The Chairman has extended an invitation to nature lovers, flowers enthusiasts, and biodiversity conversation supporters to visit the park during this peak season of beauty and serenity. He recommends spending at least two hours observing the orchids, including some of the smallest and rarest varieties now in bloom.

He also stated that, “March and April are considered the best months to visit, especially to witness the blooming of the ‘Foxtale Orchid’ (Rhynchostylis Retusa) and other vibrant species. Visitors are encouraged to experience the scenic charm of Assam through a visit to this flourishing Orchid Park.”

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, a commendable initiative by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) under the leadership of Akhil Gogoi, features a diverse range of attractions. The park includes a Greenhouse, Photo Gallery, Medicinal Herbal Plant Garden, Product Outlet Corner, Fruit Garden, Flower Garden, Rock Garden, Rice Museum, Fish Pond, Nature Walk, and a dedicated space for Folk Cultural Practices.