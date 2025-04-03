Kaziranga National Park Sets Record with Highest Tourist Footfall in 2024-25

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever tourist footfall in the financial year 2024-25. According to Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, a total of 4,06,564 tourists, including 17,693 foreign visitors, explored the renowned wildlife sanctuary during this period.
The park has generated a revenue of Rs 10.90 crore in 2024-25, marking a significant rise in tourism. Comparatively, in 2014-15, only 1,32,930 tourists visited Kaziranga, while the number rose to 2,34,416 in 2021-22, 3,24,836 in 2022-23, and 3,27,493 in 2023-24. The total number of visitors has quadrupled over the last decade, with foreign tourist numbers reaching an impressive 4.5% of the total visitors.
Kaziranga National Park, known for its breathtaking landscapes and iconic one-horned rhinoceroses, has cemented its place among top wildlife destinations globally. Its appeal has drawn prominent figures, including Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who visited in the past two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made history as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the park since its designation as a National Park in 1974. More recently, on February 24, 2025, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, along with 60 Heads of Mission, visited Kaziranga as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, further underscoring its international significance.
Highlighting Assam’s growing prominence, The New York Times recently listed Assam and Kaziranga as one of the must-visit destinations worldwide. Under the leadership of Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has prioritized eco-friendly tourism, including the incentivization of electric vehicle (EV) safari services announced in the latest budget.
Kaziranga has emerged as a global model for sustainable tourism, hosting the 12th International Tourism Mart from November 26-29, 2024. The park also played a key role in the Advantage Assam Summit, focusing on conservation and eco-tourism. Comprising three divisions—Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Bokakhat), Bishwanath Wildlife Division (Biswanath Chariali), and Nagaon Wildlife Division (Nagaon)—Kaziranga has introduced several new attractions to enhance visitor experience.
Recent eco-tourism initiatives such as the Bird Safari in Panbari (February 2025), cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari, and Boat Safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division have garnered widespread appreciation. These initiatives celebrate local culture and heritage, making Kaziranga an even more attractive destination for nature lovers.
The surge in tourism has significantly benefited local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops. The Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society-run eco-shops have successfully showcased curated Kaziranga-themed souvenirs and community products, enhancing visitor experiences while supporting local artisans.