Kaziranga Records 3.27 Lakh Tourist Footfall in 2023-24, Highest Since Inception

In the year 2022-23, a total of 3,10,458 tourists visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 2,610 tourists visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 1,728 tourists visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

However, in the year 2023-24, a total of 3,20,961 tourists visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 tourists visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division and 3,048 tourists visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.