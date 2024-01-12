Kaziranga Records Highest Number of Migratory Water Birds in 5th Census

Salient Features of the 5th Water-Bird Censusvis-a-vis Previous Bird Censuses

1. The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division conducted the first census of water-birds in Kaziranga National Park in the year 2018. A total of 10,412 waterfowls belonging to 80 different species were recorded during this census.

2. The 2nd Water-bird Census Exercise was conducted in the year 2020. This census covered important wetlands across the entire Tiger Reserve area and including the Biswanath and Nagaon Wildlife Divisions (under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve) for the first time. A total of 34,284 birds belonging to 98 species were recorded during this exercise.

3. The 3rd Water-bird census of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve was conducted on February 6 and 7, 2021 across 52 wetlands and a total of 93,491 water-birds belonging to 112 species across 22 families, were recorded.