Kaziranga Records Highest Number of Migratory Water Birds in 5th Census

Greater Kaziranga recorded one of the highest numbers of migratory water birds in the country during the 5th water-bird census conducted through citizen science initiative on January 9 and 10, 2024.
The preliminary results of the 5th Kaziranga Tiger Reserve Water-bird Count cum Festival revealed the presence of 84,839 birds which is a 27% increase since the last count (66,776 in 2021-22).
Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary earlier inaugurated the Bird Census cum Festival on January 9, 2023 at Agoratoli, Kaziranga.
On January 10, 2024, simultaneous bird census was conducted across 115 water bodies spread across the 3 divisions of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.
Conservation Significance
Kaziranga with its unique terrestrial and aquatic habitats is one of the finest Protected Areas in the world. TheTiger Reserve is home to the BIG FIVE mammals and is a popular destination for birders owing to a very high diversity of over 500 birds species. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve extends over 1302 sq. km with a significant area of over 50% of the landmass under grasslands interspersed with waterbodies, locally known as beels. These, along with the main channel of the River Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Difloo and Laokhowa Sutirivers provide a unique habitat for both resident and migratory birds. Recognizing its unique ecologicalsignificance, it has been listed as an Important Bird Area (IBA IN390) by Bombay Natural History Society and BirdLife International that maintains a global registry of IBA in the world.
Salient Features of the 5th Water-Bird Censusvis-a-vis Previous Bird Censuses
1. The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division conducted the first census of water-birds in Kaziranga National Park in the year 2018. A total of 10,412 waterfowls belonging to 80 different species were recorded during this census.
2. The 2nd Water-bird Census Exercise was conducted in the year 2020. This census covered important wetlands across the entire Tiger Reserve area and including the Biswanath and Nagaon Wildlife Divisions (under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve) for the first time. A total of 34,284 birds belonging to 98 species were recorded during this exercise.
3. The 3rd Water-bird census of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve was conducted on February 6 and 7, 2021 across 52 wetlands and a total of 93,491 water-birds belonging to 112 species across 22 families, were recorded.
4. The 4th Water-bird census was carried out during December 2022 for a duration of 5 days across the important wetlands and rivers of the Tiger Reserve. A total of 66,776 water-birds were recorded during this exercise.
5. The 5th Water-bird Census adopted an improvised methodology and covered 115 water bodies spread across the length and breadth of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. The census was conducted on January 10, 2024 as a single-day exercise involving a large number of bird experts as enumerators, forest frontline staff. They were supported by volunteers from more than 30 educational institutions, NGOs and other organisations, thereby making it one of the largest CITIZEN SCIENCE movementof the country in recent years. It is worth mentioning that no disruption in regular tourism activities occurred during the conduct of the census in order to sensitize the importance of science-based conservation in protected areamanagement.The census design also included important beels adjoining the Tiger Reserve.
The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, comprising mostly of the Kaziranga National Park area, recorded 37,606 birds and the highest abundance of a single species (Bar-headed Goose) was recorded at Sohola Beel (13,084 individuals). Rowmari beel under Nagaon Wildlife Division (Nagaon Wildlife Division) recorded the highest number of birds across all wetlands (19,301 individuals). Under this Division, (Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries and Joysagar Doloni of Kaliabor) the highest abundance of birds recorded was of Northern Pintails (8,960 individuals).
Under Bishwanath Wildlife Division, the highest abundance of birds (2,727 individuals) was reported under Dipora Area under Eastern Range Gamiri followed by 2520 individuals at Kutainee beel under Western Nagshankar Range.
Importance of Wetlands Outside Kaziranga NP&TR
During the 5th KTR Water-bird Census, it was decided to carry out census in major wetlands adjoining the Tiger Reserve along with the wetlands falling inside the Reserve. The Kaziranga-Hukuma beel in Biswanathrecorded 3049 birds while the Joysagar Doloni in Kaliabor recorded 1765 birds highlighting their conservation and protection. Other notable wetlands adjoining the Tiger Reserve that recorded significant bird presence were Gonak beel (973 individuals), Sahala beel (424 individuals) and Sisubari beel (348 individuals).
There are over 200 wetlands across the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and a significant area of the Brahmaputra River and its tributariesare protected as part of the 6thAddition of Kaziranga National Park and 1st Addition of Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary. The results of the 5th KTR Water-birdCensus reinstates the importance of Kaziranga wetlands as a globally important habitat for local and migratory water-birds.
Key Species Highlights
Notable avian inhabitants of Kaziranga NP&TR include the Bengal florican, Swamp Francolin, and various species of raptors, vultures, and waterfowl.After Manas NPTR and Orang NPTR, Kaziranga has the well protected population of critically endangered Bengal Florican. According to the recent E-Bird Database, 603 bird species have been recorded in and around Kaziranga National Park& Tiger Reserve.
Some of the unique, rare and endangered species reported during the present Census are:
Baer’s Pochard, Baikal Teal, Greater Scaup, Gull-billed Tern, Greater-white fronted goose, Great crested Grebe, Pallas’s gull, Black stork , Black headed gull andCotton pygmy goose among others.
The Census also sprang many surprises especially with the sighting (and first visual photograph by a non-forest department person) of a Greater One-horned Rhino in Laokhowa-Burhachapori WLS complex and the elusive Binturong under Burapahar Range of KNP&TR.
Adding vibrancy to this celebration are volunteers from esteemed Universities, Colleges,NGOs, Institutions and Conservation Societies dedicated to fostering environmental stewardship. Their active involvement in various activities, including educational workshops and awareness campaigns, underscores the collective responsibility towards preserving our natural heritage, making the 5th KTR Water-bird Census cum Bird Festival the greatest ever Citizen-Science driven conservation effort.