Kaziranga Roars Louder: Third Highest Tiger Density in the World, Says New Report

Kaziranga, the crown jewel of Assam's wilderness, has roared into global headlines once again—this time for hosting the third highest density of tigers in the world, according to the latest “Status of Tigers in Kaziranga, 2024” report released on Global Tiger Day.

The iconic Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR), already revered for its rich biodiversity and as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, now boasts 148 adult tigers, a remarkable increase from 104 in 2022. The latest figures not only reaffirm Kaziranga’s position as a critical stronghold for Panthera tigris but also serve as a powerful reminder of what sustained conservation efforts can achieve.

Biswanath Division Joins the Map

Much of this surge can be attributed to the first-time inclusion of the Biswanath Wildlife Division, which recorded 27 tigers—instantly boosting the overall count. Meanwhile, the core Eastern Assam Wildlife Division reported an increase from 104 to 115 tigers, while Nagaon Division maintained a stable count of six.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the development in a social media post:

"From Kaziranga to Manas, Assam is not only protecting the tiger, but also restoring its habitat. With the third highest tiger density globally, and bold steps against infiltration, the tiger—the treasure of Assam’s forests—is walking proudly and bravely today."

Global Rankings: A New Contender Emerges

Kaziranga now ranks just behind Bandipur and Corbett Tiger Reserves in tiger density:

Bandipur : 19.83 tigers per 100 sq. km

Corbett : 19.56 tigers per 100 sq. km

Kaziranga: 18.65 tigers per 100 sq. km

Given its terrain of marshes, grasslands, and floodplains—not traditionally considered ideal tiger habitat—Kaziranga’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary.

Behind the Numbers: Data-Driven, Ground-Fought

The census employed Phase IV protocols set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India, utilizing a scientifically rigorous mark-recapture method using camera traps. Between December 2023 and April 2024, paired camera traps were placed across a vast 1,307.49 sq. km grid, ensuring full spatial coverage across all three divisions.

These efforts were bolstered by modern technologies like M-STrIPES, drones, infrared surveillance systems (“Electronic Eye”), and perhaps most importantly, a ground force of 113 trained Van Durgas—female forest guards who have become the backbone of Kaziranga’s monitoring and protection regime.

Habitat Expansion: A Game-Changer

One of the most impactful developments has been the addition of over 200 sq. km of protected habitat, including 12.82 sq. km of encroachment-free forest under the Burhachapori-Laokhowa sanctuaries. This landscape-level expansion has allowed tigers greater freedom to roam, mate, and disperse, minimizing human conflict and maximizing genetic diversity.

A Better Picture of the Wild

Unlike previous years when gender-based data was sparse, the 2024 report has managed to identify:

83 females

55 males

10 undetermined

This granular insight has been made possible through the integration of better fieldwork, camera data, and civil society support. As a result, Kaziranga's tiger monitoring has reached a level of detail that reflects both ecological depth and human dedication.

More Than Just Tigers

The rising tiger numbers are a barometer of ecosystem health. Tigers sit atop the food chain; their survival reflects the viability of the entire web of life below—from deer and wild boars to grasslands and wetlands. Kaziranga’s success, therefore, is not just about tigers—it’s about the resilience of an entire ecosystem in a world under climate and developmental stress.

A Cautious Celebration

While conservationists and forest officials have every reason to celebrate, the report also serves as a call to action. With rising tiger numbers come new challenges—ensuring buffer zones, preventing poaching, and mitigating human-wildlife conflict. It is now imperative to deepen community engagement, expand scientific research, and ensure steady funding for conservation.

In a world where tiger populations continue to shrink elsewhere, Kaziranga stands out as a roaring success—not just of numbers, but of vision, effort, and the indomitable will of people working in harmony with nature.

Here is the final summary status of Tigers in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve:

With inputs from the Assam Forest Department and the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve census team.

