Kaziranga Orchid Survey Uncovers 70 Species, Highlights Rich Biodiversity

A recent rapid survey of orchids in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has revealed a remarkable diversity, documenting 70 species belonging to 36 genera. The findings underscore Kaziranga’s status as a biodiversity hotspot, adding to its famed wildlife with one of the richest orchid assemblages in Northeast India.

The survey was led by Mr. Khyanjeet Gogoi, a well-known orchid conservationist, alongside Range Officers Mr. Bibit Dihingia of Bagori and Dr. Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi of Kohora. Their visual survey covered both grassland and woodland habitats within the park, recording 46 epiphytic orchid species and 24 terrestrial ones.

Among the notable species identified were Acanthophippium sylhetense, Aerides odorata, Biermannia bimaculata, Bulbophyllum ornatissimum, Cleisostoma appendiculatum, Dendrobium jenkinsii, Eulophia kamarupa, Peristylus constrictus, Phalaenopsis mannii, and Zeuxine membranacea. Terrestrial orchids such as Eulophia dabia, Zeuxine lindleyana, and Nervilia juliana were found thriving along the riverbank grasslands, while species like Acanthophippium striatum and Hetaeria affinis were abundant on the forest floor.

Several of these orchids, including Biermannia bimaculata, Eulophia kamarupa, and Zeuxine lindleyana, are endemic to India. Others, such as Bulbophyllum ornatissimum, Erythrodes blumei, Eulophia kamarupa, and Zeuxine membranacea, are considered rare within Assam.

The orchid survey was complemented by a unique conservation outreach program aimed at raising awareness among local youth. Held on April 18th and 19th, 2025, in Panbari, the “Orchid and Butterfly Walk” drew over 50 students from regional schools and colleges. The event featured guided safaris, where participants observed orchids and butterflies amidst Kaziranga’s diverse flora and fauna.

During the program, three brochures showcasing the birds of Panbari, butterflies of Kaziranga, and orchids of Kaziranga were released to promote environmental education. Renowned experts Mr. Khyanjeet Gogoi and Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi delivered talks, sharing their extensive knowledge on orchids and butterflies.

In a social media post dated May 14th, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam’s Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, lauded the survey’s findings. “Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve just got even more amazing! A recent survey has revealed 70 species of orchids across 36 genera — making it one of the richest orchid collections in Northeast India. This vibrant floral discovery adds a new layer to Kaziranga’s already iconic wildlife. A true testament to the park’s thriving biodiversity and unwavering conservation efforts!” he wrote.

The survey and outreach efforts highlight ongoing commitment to conserving Kaziranga’s rich natural heritage, ensuring that its flora and fauna continue to thrive alongside the park’s celebrated animal species.

