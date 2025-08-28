Kaziranga Wildlife Rehab Centre Completes 23 Years; 9,500 Animals Rescued

Assam’s Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga has completed 23 years of dedicated service to wildlife conservation, emerging as India’s first and only facility exclusively focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wild animals back into their natural habitat.

Established in 2002 as a joint initiative of the Assam Forest Department, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), CWRC has since responded to over 9,500 wildlife rescue cases. Notably, 63 per cent of these animals have been successfully returned to the wild.

The centre was founded to address the recurring crisis of annual floods in Kaziranga National Park, which displace and injure hundreds of animals every year. Over the years, CWRC has evolved into the country’s leading example of science-driven conservation and collaborative wildlife management.

According to officials, the facility has handled 357 species so far, ranging from rhino and elephant calves to clouded leopards and hog deer. Its teams have also played a vital role in milestone conservation efforts, including reintroducing rhinos to Manas National Park and translocating Hoolock gibbons to safer habitats.

CWRC operates with the support of two Mobile Veterinary Service (MVS) units that provide emergency wildlife care across Eastern and Western Assam. These units have been instrumental in responding to stranded or orphaned animals, particularly rhino calves, elephant calves, deer, and otters during the flood season.

Every year, Kaziranga National Park faces devastating floods that threaten wildlife and local communities. During these crises, CWRC’s rescue teams mobilise rapidly, deploying 30-40 veterinarians, keepers, and volunteers through four dedicated units and temporary camps for intensive rescue and care operations. CWRC has also restored species such as wild buffalo, black bears, and greater adjutant storks to their natural habitats.

