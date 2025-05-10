Kaziranga’s Beloved Sniffer Dog K9 Karina Passes Away After a Decade of Brave Service

K9 Karina, the valiant German Shepherd who served Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for nearly a decade, passed away on May 8, 2025, due to age-related health issues. Her death marks the end of an era in Kaziranga’s fight against wildlife crime and poaching.

Advertisment

Trained at the Dog Training School of the 23rd Battalion of Special Armed Forces in Bhopal under the TRAFFIC-India (WWF) Sniffer Dog Program, Karina joined the elite force with her handler Jitu Gogoi of the 2nd Battalion, Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF). Later, she also worked closely with Manas Bora, another committed handler from the team.

Karina’s keen nose and unmatched instincts made her a crucial asset in tracking poachers, sniffing out wildlife contraband, and assisting in complex crime investigations across the Kaziranga landscape.

A Legacy of Heroic Achievements

Among her many notable contributions:

In 2023 , she helped seize a 0.303 rifle in Karbi Anglong.

In 2018 , she led forest teams to a rhino poacher’s hideout in the Burapahar Range.

In 2016, she was instrumental in nabbing a suspect in a human murder case, demonstrating her versatile skills.

Karina last participated in public service on Republic Day (January 26, 2025), joining the ceremonial Dog Parade at Bagori Range, showcasing the strength and discipline of Kaziranga’s canine unit.

Though she recovered from major surgery in December 2024, her health began to deteriorate recently. On the morning of May 8, Karina breathed her last at the AFPF 2nd Battalion Headquarters in Seekoni, where her final rites were conducted with full honours and solemn respect.

The staff and forest officials of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve paid heartfelt tribute to the brave K9, whose loyalty, courage, and intelligence will continue to inspire generations of forest defenders.

It may be mentioned that K9 Karina was more than a sniffer dog — she was a symbol of strength, vigilance, and unwavering service to nature’s frontline.

Also Read: Kaziranga Suspends Jeep Safari from May 19 Amid Monsoon Risks