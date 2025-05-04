Kaziranga Suspends Jeep Safari from May 19 Amid Monsoon Risks

Authorities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have announced the suspension of Jeep Safari services across all major tourist zones, effective May 19, 2025. The decision comes in light of deteriorating road conditions and anticipated adverse weather, posing safety risks to both visitors and staff.

According to an official notification issued on May 3 by the Divisional Forest Officer, Bokakhat, the suspension has been enforced "in the best interest of tourists and frontline personnel." The closure affects key safari ranges including Kohora, Bagori, Agoratoli, and Burapahar.

Notification

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, routinely halts tourist activities in advance of the monsoon to safeguard its ecologically sensitive terrain. This year’s early decision reflects growing concerns over accessibility and the potential hazards posed by heavy rainfall along the park's internal routes.

Tourist footfall in Kaziranga typically peaks between November and April, with safaris drawing thousands of nature enthusiasts from across the globe. Authorities have therefore advised travel agencies and visitors to plan their itineraries accordingly to avoid any last-minute disruptions.

While no definitive date has been announced for the resumption of services, the park is expected to remain closed throughout the monsoon season. Further updates will be issued based on weather assessments and restoration of road conditions within the reserve.