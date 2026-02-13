World Radio Day: Lifeline for Kaziranga’s Forest Guards

As the world marks World Radio Day on February 13, the enduring relevance of radio continues to echo far beyond urban studios and Digital platforms, reaching deep into the forests of Assam, where modern connectivity often fades into silence.

It was on November 3, 2011, that UNESCO proclaimed February 13 as World Radio Day, recognising radio as a powerful medium of communication, information and cultural expression. More than a decade later, in an era dominated by smartphones, streaming services and social media, radio may appear to be a relic of the past. Yet, in many corners of the world, including parts of Assa,m it remains not just relevant, but indispensable

In the dense and sprawling wilderness of Kaziranga National Park, radio continues to serve as a lifeline. While Android mobile phones and digital devices have become commonplace, network connectivity is nonexistent in several forest areas. In such conditions, the radio often becomes the only reliable source of news and information for those stationed far from civilisation.

Forest camps scattered across the park's vast terrain house personnel who spend weeks and sometimes months away from their families. These frontline workers, tasked with protecting wildlife and guarding against poaching, operate in isolation, cut off from the daily rhythms of urban life. For many of them, the small radio set is more than a device; it is a companion

Although satellite phones were recently distributed by the Chief Minister to strengthen communication in remote forest outposts, these devices have not yet reached every camp. In areas where both mobile networks and satellite access remain limited, radio fills the communication vacuum.

“At night, after patrol duty, some of us sit together and listen to the news or songs on the radio. It helps us feel connected to the outside world,” said a forest guard posted in one of the interior camps. For many, tuning into national news bulletins or cultural programmes provides mental stimulation and emotional comfort amid the solitude of forest life.