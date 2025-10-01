Greater Assam As Zubeen Dreamt-- United Irrespective Of Religion, Caste & Creed

At the cremation site in Sonapur, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed the gathering with an emotional message, reflecting on her late husband’s vision for Assam. She said that Zubeen always dreamed of an Assam where people live together beyond caste, religion, or community.

Garima emphasised that Zubeen’s aspiration was for a united and harmonious Assam, and urged everyone to honour him by carrying forward that vision. “If we truly love Zubeen, let us keep Assam united forever.”

She added, “Just as today’s all-faith prayer has brought everyone together, in the future too, people of all religions, communities, and tribes should sit together and talk about creation, love, and harmony.”

Appealing to the people of Assam, Garima called on them to uphold peace, love, and brotherhood, giving Zubeen the Assam he had always dreamed of. “This is my only prayer for all the people of Assam."