Keshab Mahanta Alotted New Charge of Transport, Fisheries & Excise Dept

These portfolios were earlier held by Parimal Shuklabaidya who recently stepped down from various ministerial roles after his recent victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
In a major reshuffle of the Assam Cabinet, Keshab Mahanta was on Tuesday given the new charge of Transport, Fisheries and Excise Department.

These portfolios were earlier held by Parimal Shuklabaidya who recently stepped down from various ministerial roles after his recent victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Keshab Mahanta’s earlier role as the health minister will be now looked after by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma now is in charge of the Home Department, Personnel Department, Public Works Department, Health & Family Welfare Department, Medical Education & Research Department, Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Department (Except Directorates of Library & Museum and Directorate of Archaeology) and any other Department not allotted to any other Minister.

