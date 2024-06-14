Parimal Suklabaidya Resigns as MLA with Reverent Farewell Gesture

Parimal Suklabaidya, a prominent figure in Assam politics, has stepped down from his position as MLA of Dholai. On Friday, Suklabaidya arrived at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, offering his salutation to the house by bowing on his knees. Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary received his resignation letter.
Following his resignation, Suklabaidya also paid his respects to the chair at his office, where he served as a minister in the state cabinet. His resignation comes in the wake of his recent victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Suklabaidya has won the Silchar Lok Sabha seat with an unprecedented vote count of 6,52,405. This victory marks a significant milestone as his vote count has shattered all previous records in the history of Silchar’s Lok Sabha elections. The main contest in the Silchar constituency was between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parimal Suklabaidya and Surya Kanta Sarkar from the Indian National Congress (INC).
Parimal Suklabaidya's political journey has been noteworthy. He has been the MLA of the Dholai constituency for several years and has held various ministerial roles in the Assam Government since 2016. His portfolio included responsibilities as the Minister of Fisheries, Excise, Public Works Department, Environment and Forests, and Transportation.
Suklabaidya’s transition from a state legislator to a Member of Parliament signifies his rising influence and the trust the electorate has placed in him. His record-breaking win is expected to have a substantial impact on the political landscape of Assam.
Meanwhile, according to sources, a special session of Parliament is set to convene on June 24 and 25, 2024, during which newly elected MPs will take their oaths. Additionally, the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is anticipated to take place on June 26, 2024. The special session is projected to continue from June 24 to July 3, 2024, encompassing at least eight working days.