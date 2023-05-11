Keshab Mahanta Announces Assam Science Awards For 2022, 23

Former Principal of Cotton College in Guwahati, Kamalendu Deb Krori will receive the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contributions to the field of science and technology, announced Assam science and technology minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday on the occasion of National Technology Day.
Keshab Mahanta was addressing the media today at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when he announced the recipients of the annual Science Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 from the government of Assam to scientists from the state working in various scientific and technological disciplines in reputed scientific institutions of India, R&D establishments and laboratories of Assam and other parts of the country.
The awards are presented in three different categories, namely, lifelong achievements in scientific research and innovation, young scientist/ innovator award (Below 35 years) and promoting scientific research in the state of Assam/ disseminating science among the masses (to an organization/ institution).
Apart from Kamalendu Deb Krori, who has been nominated to receive the lifelong achievement award, Dr Moon Moon Devi, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics, Tezpur University, was also nominated to receive the award in the category of young scientist/ innovator.
Meanwhile, former Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof Kishori Mohan Pathak was nominated to receive the lifelong achievement award for the year 2023 and Dr Debanga Raj Neog, Assistant Professor, IIT Guwahati will receive the award in the category of young scientist/ innovator. Moreover, Akash Science and Environment Education Center in Biswanath Chariali was nominated for the award as an organization for promoting scientific research in the state of Assam/ disseminating science among the masses.